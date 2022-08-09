More activities lined up for Mandaue’s 53rd Charter Anniversary

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More activities will be conducted by the Mandaue City government for its 53rd Charter Anniversary on August 30.

Among the activities that were presented during the media launching on Tuesday, August 9, was the Motorcycle Skills Challenge this Saturday and Sunday at the Mantawi Drive, which intends to promote safe and defensive riding habits, proactiveness, and develop safe riding skills and the Dragon Boat Regatta on August 19 to 20.

The Dragon Boat Regatta at the Mandani Bay will be headed by the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) which recently won four golds at the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

DUWA: Cebu Children’s Festival organized by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be enjoyed starting August 13 to 14 at the Oakridge Business Park in Barangay Banilad. It is also in line with the Mandaue Business Month celebration.

The activity will be open for everyone not just Mandaue City residents.

The Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC) will also launch the 3rd year of the #Choose Mandaue Brand Campaign on August 17.

The campaign continues to promote tatak Mandaue products and services and helps promote businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

The major activities that will be celebrated include Pasigarbo Festival Queen on August 26 and Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo at the Abellana Sports Complex.

A series of activities from the Department of Education will also be conducted such as an oration contest, Storytelling, Division Galaw Pilipinas Calisthenics Exercise, and Mandaue City Delicacies festival at the Heritage Plaza.

Other activities are Mandaue E-Sports Day, Charter Day Parade, Employees Awarding, Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs Convention, among others.

This year’s Charter Anniversary with the theme “Turning a new chapter for Mandaue’s Future” has the most number of activities compared to the past years. The city has allocated P15.9 million. This excludes the part of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The emphasis is promoting a resilient Mandaue, while we have witnessed our city effectively handle the pandemic and the other natural calamities, the challenges are also ever-changing thus, there is a constant need for the city to reexamine its capacities to be able to efficiently adapt to these changes,” said Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism and executive chairperson of the executive committee for the city’s 53rd Charter Month.

“It is focused on reigniting and strengthening our relationship with stakeholders, increasing our capacities and celebrating our people, hinaot nga kini atoa’ng aktibidades makapakita ug makapasamot sa atoang kalig-on isip mga Mandauehanon,” she added. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue City to give Charter Day incentives to its employees

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy