‘Badjao Girl’ welcomes her first child, answers negative comments

CEBU, Philippines— Badjao Girl is now a mom!

Celebrity Rita Gaviola, popularly known as ‘Badjao Girl’, shared on Instagram a photo of her first child with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

“Mahal ko kayo,” she wrote on Instagram as they welcomed their baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Gaviola (@itsritagaviola)

Badjao Girl received mixed comments from her followers. While some wrote their heartfelt congratulatory messages in the comment section, there were also netizens who commented, “Sayang.”

The 19-year-old new mom answered one of the meddling comments, ” hindi mo ako pwedeng tularan kasi may sarili kang isip, mag- iba tayo and hindi lahat ng may anak doon na tatapos ang lahat ng pangarap…”

Badjao Girl gained her popularity after her photo captured by photographer Topher Quinto Burgos made rounds on social media. Netizens praised her indigenous beauty in the said photo.

She was one of the teen housemates of Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 in 2016. /rcg

