2 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least two suspected drug peddlers were arrested, and illegal drugs worth over P700,000 were seized in a drug bust in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, late Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022.

Reports from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) showed that two, alleged ‘high-valued’ drug pushers were caught during a buy-bust operation at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Rey Steven Buenavista, a waiter, and Jonel Añasco.

Seized from the two suspects were five packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, weighing a total of 105 grams. and valued at around P714,000.

PDEA-7 said a ‘confidential informant’ told anti-narcotics agents about Buenavista and Añasco’s activities. The two have the capacity to dispose of at least 500 grams of illegal drugs per week, they added.

The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA-7, and will be facing criminal complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

/bmjo

