24/7 peace and order efforts in Central Visayas assured



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has assured the public that police personnel will be visible 24/7, ensuring peace and order in cities, municipalities, and barangays.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, in his press release, directed his personnel to implement the barangay ordinances to help keep streets safe and peaceful for the general public.

This includes enforcement of curfew hours for minors, banning of drinking in public places, and playing karaoke or video machines past 10 in the evening until 4 in the morning.

Vega said this following the statement of newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., to all unit commanders to continuously enforce the existing city, municipal, and barangy ordinances.

“Panatilihin po natin ang kaayusan sa ating paligid, lalung-lalo na sa mga barangay na iwasan ang inuman sa kanto, walang mambabastos sa ating mga kababaihan, walang mandurukot at walang maingay sa mga kabahayan katulad ng karaoke or videoke na nakakaisturbo sa iba, lampas alas diyes ng gabi,” Vega said in the press release.

Vega further said that intoxicated individuals often start fights and create disturbance, which can lead to a bigger and more serious problem. Enforcement of ordinances is crucial in preventing this to happen.

“I urged the public to help the police maintain the peace and order in the community. I also asked the police to coordinate and discuss the plan of action with barangay officials and tanods on the peace and order situation and strict implementation of ordinances in their respective AOR,” he added.

