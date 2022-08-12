Feed your cravings and imagination at The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla

BE Grand Resort, Bohol, guided by the visionary leadership of its President and CEO Grand Benedicto, forges collaboration and partnership with young culinary talent, Chef Jenzel Fontilla, to reimagine the resort’s dining outlet, The Monkey Bar.

It has been a whirlwind three months for the two groups sharing the same passion for good food and memorable dining experiences to bring The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla into a reality.







“I remember discussing a shared passion with BE Grand Resort Bohol team 3 months ago. A passion that led to a solid foundation. A passion that led to a partnership. 2 groups with 1 goal. What was once a dream (is) now a reality.” the young chef, at 27 years old, shared.

Officially launched last August 8, 2022, The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla presents a unique al fresco dining experience by the beach. Its open kitchen showcases a Santa Maria grill or “abuhan” used to grill smokey bbq dishes. The resto-bar is a 50-seater space with casual sitting options within a layout that takes advantage of the area’s natural landscape. It’s a relaxing outdoor tropical oasis for guests of the luxury resort that encourages playfulness as well.

“Food always gathers people. That was really the concept of Monkey Bar. Come & play!,” explains Nova Noval, chief operations officer of BE Hotels & Resorts and BE Residences, during the resto-bar’s intimate opening ceremonies attended by media and online influencers.

Dive into a culinary adventure showcasing the best of Bohol. The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla uses locally sourced ingredients and serves perfectly grilled dishes cooked using an “abuhan” or a Santa Maria grill. The award-winning molecular gastronomy chef also concocts unique cocktails from local fruits and herbs apart from serving locally crafted beer.



















Benedicto announced during the launch that The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla is only the first collaboration between BE Resorts and Chef Jenz as they will also be working together on reenvisioning their other dining outlets.

With such a strong partnership, BE Grand Resort, Bohol and The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla could become one of Panglao’s top destination restaurants.

The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla at BE Grand Resort Bohol is open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM.

