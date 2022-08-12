PH logs 190 new BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 190 cases of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total caseload of the more transmissible and vaccine-evasive subvariant cases to 4,203, Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire announced in a press briefing on Friday.

Out of the 190 BA.5 cases, 162 are from Davao Region, 23 from Soccsksargen, three from Bangsamoro region, and one case each from Caraga region and Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the DOH also recorded 34 new cases of the BA.4 subvariant, to bring its total tally to 149; and one BA.2.12.1 case, bringing its total tally to 182.

Out of the 34 cases of BA.4, 23 are from Soccsksargen and 11 from Davao Region, while the lone BA.2.12.1 is also from Davao Region.

The 33 BA.4 patients and BA.2.12.1 carrier have already recovered.

The DOH earlier said there is already local transmission of the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 subvariants in the country.

Health experts say these Omicron subvariants are highly transmissible and can evade vaccine protection.

Tony Leachon, former special adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, also recently said that given BA.5’s “highly transmissible and evasive” characteristics, the strain is the “most dangerous subvariant today.”

