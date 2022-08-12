28 minors rescued in CCPO’s 3rd Oplan Bulabog



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 28 minors were rescued during the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) third Oplan Bulabog on Thursday night, August 11, 2022.

The number though is much lower compared to the number of minors rescued in the past two days, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO.

On Wednesday night, August 10, police rescued 68 minors, and 34 on Tuesday, August 9.

Parilla said that the downtrend indicates that minors, their parents, and guardians, are now aware of Oplan Bulabog and the existing curfew for minors in the city, which is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the city.

“Pangayuan nato og ID. Kung di siya makapresent og ID, atoa siyang dad-on. Okay ra basta naa ilang parents or any guardians, walay problema,” Parilla said.

On Friday night, August 12, 2022, police will include checking the internet cafes to see if minors are allowed to stay in these establishments beyond the curfew hours.

Parilla said that like what they did in the past Oplan Bulabog, erring establishments will be reported to the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

The BPLO will then decide whether the ordinance violation is a ground for the suspension and cancellation of their business permit.

The rescued minors, on the other hand, will be turned over to the City Social Welfare and Services before they will be brought to their respective barangays.

From there, parents can pick them up but not before being reminded to keep their children at home before the start of the curfew hours.

Parilla added that they will also monitor karaoke joints in the barangays starting August 22 or the start of classes.

“Naa tay ordinance pod ana sa videoke bisag adlaw as long as magsugod na ang klase. Barangay ang una nga mubadlong, unless di mopatuo nila, kung naay usa ka establishment o lugar ang nagpadayun ang pag videoke, atoang kapulisan maoy mukuyug sa barangay,” he added.

The reimplementation of Oplan Bulabog was made following the killing of 16-year-old Jerome Estan, a Grade 10 student from Barangay Pahina-Central last August 6, 2022, in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City. /rcg

READ: Scholar,16, robbed, killed in Cebu City on his father’s birthday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up