Mandani Bay: It’s the season for real estate investments

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the easing travel restrictions and promises of no more lockdowns, now is the season to invest in the real estate industry.

Audrey Villa, head of sales for HTLand/Mandani Bay, says the investment prospects are even better for Filipinos working abroad as they can take advantage of the persisting currency exchange rates that increase their purchasing power.

“The value of currencies outside the Philippine peso is quite high enough. If you are a Filipino working abroad, chances are the value of the money—the currency–that you are earning is higher,” Villa said.

“This is the best time to invest because of course, you’d be paying in peso here so the amount that you have has a higher value compared to three months prior to this,” he added.

Mandani Bay developers are presenting the project–an embodiment of a world-class lifestyle— to the world stage as they kick off their global roadshow in Singapore on August 13, 2022.

Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare world-class development along F.E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City that is slated to have a total of 21 towers and features a stunning view of the Mactan coast and Mandaue’s cityscape.

Designed with sophistication and the ideal of a world-class, luxurious lifestyle, Mandani Bay consists of high-rise residential towers that are interconnected by footbridges, exclusive parking links buildings at the base, retail spaces border wide boulevards, a tree-lined central avenue, and a 500-meter water frontage.

Last July 30, 2022, Mandani Bay developers gave another glimpse of the development as a world-class lifestyle destination as it hosted Havana Night for prospective residents.

The event was spiced up by the Cebu Salsa Club which offered free dance lessons for the event’s participants.

Other than its international bar of sophistication, Mandani Bay is also proud of its adherence to international standards of green building. The first phase of the project, Mandani Bay Suites, has been conferred with 5-STAR Building for Ecologically Responsive Design (BERDE) rating from the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC) in 2021 in recognition of its sustainable methods.

Mandani Bay is a project of HTLand, a powerhouse consortium between Hongkong Land, an international real estate investment and development group; and the homegrown Vicsal Development Corporation (VDC).

“Hongkong Land has a lot of development in Singapore. Filipinos in Singapore are quite familiar with the developer as well as the developments of Hongkong Land, especially the one in Marina Bay Financial Center,” Villa said.

Villa added that they hope to have Filipinos in Singapore get to know more about Mandani Bay and see Metro Cebu and the project as the next investment hotspot.

The Mandani Bay development is currently in its second phase with four towers in different stages of construction.

Coming out of a difficult economic situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic since the first quarter of 2020, Villa said the sales and prospects for the units were en route to bouncing back to pre-pandemic figures.

“This month we have been hitting targets already… Sales are almost back, not [yet] at the level prior to the pandemic, but we’re almost there,” Villa added.

Mandani Bay Suites has recently welcomed its first residents and the turnover of the remaining units is underway until the next few months. Villa said their target was to turn over the units in the second phase to the residents in two to three years.

