Tagum City to host Penong’s 5150 Triathlon & Go For Gold Sprint on Sept 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The triathlon fever spreads further south after the highly-successful Megaworld Cebu Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Mactan Newtown last August 7, 2022.

This time it will invade Tagum City in Davao del Norte for the Penong’s 5150 Triathlon & Go For Gold Sprint on September 4, 2022.

Like all Ironman and 5150 races in the Philippines, this one also suffered a huge setback when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

The race was rescheduled twice in May 2020, and in February 2021.

Nonetheless, the event is finally pushing through on September 4, featuring more or less a thousand triathletes, mostly Filipinos.

The race is organized by Sunrise Events Inc (SEI) which also hosted the highly-successful August 7 Ironman 70.3 event that drew 1,928 triathletes from 46 countries.

This time it’s Tagum City’s turn to host a major triathlon race featuring an Olympic distance in the 5150 category and a sprint distance in the Go For Gold Sprint event.

Tagum’s 5150 race serves as the second of three races of its kind that SEI scheduled in the country this year.

The first 5150 race was the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon in Panglao Island, Bohol last July 10, 2022, and the last one will be the Blackarrow 5150 in Subic Bay, Zambales on October 23, 2022.

The September 4 race features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run while the Go For Gold sprint event has a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run. /rcg

