Tungol sa baboy made this Mandaue eatery a popular spot for street food enthusiasts

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Are you craving for fried organ meat or do you want to taste these delicious dishes served hot and paired with puso — ready to be dipped in a mixed sauce of vinegar, soy sauce, chili and calamansi?

You don’t have to look or go far especially if you are from Mandaue City.

You can just visit Delfa’s Tungolan, a popular eatery that offers dishes of fried organ meat of pigs like tungol sa baboy (stomach of a pig), large and small intestines, kidneys and hearts, among others.

Delfa’s Tungolan and Restaurant that is located along A.S Fortuna Street in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City also offers pork meat. Prices range from P50 to P70 depending on the size.

From 15 kilos the eatery can now sell over 200 kilos of internal organs and pork meat a day.

For Delfa Ogaria, the owner of the eatery, the flavor and how the organs are cleaned are the reasons why customers keep coming back.

Delfa said the organs would be cleaned as early as dawn and would be rinsed multiple times.

Also some of the meats are boiled before it is fried, so that it is already soft.

Because of the success of the business, Ogaria said that she was able to build a house and buy a car.

Delfa is originally from Villaba town in Leyte province. Ogaria moved to Cebu to study in college and had since been living here. She is now living in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City with her husband and her nine-year-old child.

Ogaria said that she was not the original owner of the eatery but it was her relatives, who started the business in 1996.

She said that it was then just sold at the sidewalk along the highway (M.C. Briones St. which was then called Highway Seno).

Unfortunately, the original owners did not manage the business well and so she took over in 2006.

She then found a permanent spot for the eatery, which is where the popular eatery is now, and she named it Delfa’s Tungolan.

As for her relatives, who started the business, they are helping her and her husband with the eatery.

Two decades later, Delfa’s Tungolan has continued to grow and has become a popular eatery specializing on fried organ meat.

The eatery is open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m., depending on the availability of the dishes.

RELATED STORIES

How a couple turned mango with bagoong into a thriving business in Mandaue

Litang’s resto continues founders’ legacy of delicious barbecue, lechon manok

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up