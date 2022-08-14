Rainy Monday in parts of PH due to ‘habagat’ – Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Rain and overcast skies will prevail over several parts of the country on Monday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as the “habagat,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
“Malaki ang tiyansa ng pagulan sa Mimaropa at kanluran ng Luzon, kasama ang Bataan at Zambales posible maging maulap ang kalangitan,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.
(There is a high chance of rain and cloudy skies in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and western Luzon, along with Bataan and Zambales.)
“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Kamaynilaan asahan na medyo mainit sa umaga pero posible pa rin ang thunderstorms sa hapon at sa gabi,” he added.
(In the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, expect a hot morning, but there may be thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)
Meanwhile, Western and Central Visayas as well as Northern Mindanao will also have overcast skies and rain due to the effects of the southwest monsoon.
The rest of the the Visayas and Luzon will have relatively fair weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday will be:
Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
/MUF
