Rainy Monday in parts of PH due to ‘habagat’ – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Rain and overcast skies will prevail over several parts of the country on Monday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as the “habagat,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Malaki ang tiyansa ng pagulan sa Mimaropa at kanluran ng Luzon, kasama ang Bataan at Zambales posible maging maulap ang kalangitan,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(There is a high chance of rain and cloudy skies in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and western Luzon, along with Bataan and Zambales.)

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Kamaynilaan asahan na medyo mainit sa umaga pero posible pa rin ang thunderstorms sa hapon at sa gabi,” he added.

(In the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, expect a hot morning, but there may be thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)

Meanwhile, Western and Central Visayas as well as Northern Mindanao will also have overcast skies and rain due to the effects of the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the the Visayas and Luzon will have relatively fair weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Monday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

