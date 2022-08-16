Rom, Kapuno rule Cepca blitz chess

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | August 16,2022 - 02:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—National Master (NM) Jasper Rom and Filemon Kapuno III were the best woodpushers in last Sunday’s Cebu Executives and Professionals (Cepca) Weekly Blitz Chess Online tournament. 

NM Rom topped the Women’s National Master (WNM) Susan Itaas 814-All Cepcans category, while Kapuno III ruled the Prexy Jerry 814 Arena Cepcans B category. 

The 50-year-old NM Rom of Danao City finished the nine-round Swiss system competition with a near perfect 8.0 points.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Kapuno III, an architect from Legazpi City, Albay finished the Prexy Jerry Arena competition with 30 points.

The weekly tournament was sponsored by Cepca President Jerry Maratas and US-based Cepcan WNM Itaas.

