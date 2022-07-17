Oz Racing team to go on a perilous journey in the Indian Mountains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of Filipino daredevils will test their mettle in a perilous journey on the Indian Mountains in the OZ Racing Motorcycle Adventure Gear-Riding High Khardung La slated on August 20 to September 1.

The journey will start in Leh district of the Indian union territory of Ladakh and will traverse on one of the highest motorable passes in the world featuring the toughest roads and trickiest terrains in India covering a total of 1,300 kilometers at a height of 18,380 feet above sea level.

Leading the journey is no other than noted Cebuano businessman-sportsman Zandro Fajardo, the owner of OZ Racing and his company.

“This ride is a bit personal for me,” shared Fajardo during the grand launching of the event on Saturday at the OZ Racing shop in Paco, Manila.

“The idea of riding in the Himalayas with my team first came to my mind back in 2016. I would have wanted to dedicate it to my father who was suffering from lung cancer at that time. I want to do something that will make him proud of me. But it did not happen until my father passed away in 2017. The following year, I wanted to join another group for a similar ride but again it did not push through,” he said.

“Fortunately in 2019, my plans finally prospered. It was then that I see the wonder of the Himalayas. So enamored by its beauty that it motivated me to organize the same event. I wanted my friends to enjoy such experience of a lifetime,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo planned to do the journey in 2020, but was set aside due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It took him over two years to wait before he and his group could finally take on the once-in-a-lifetime journey from August 20 to September 1.

The journey will pass through eight known destinations in Ladakh starting off in Leh to the towns of Lamaryu and Alchi. They will then head to Region Viz before taking on the main showcase in Khardung La. They will have two more stops in Pangong Tso and Chang La before winding up in Tso Moriri.

“If you are a passionate adventure rider and want to go to new heights, literally, this is the journey for you,” said Fajardo, who is a well known motocross and mountain bike competition organizer in Cebu.

Joining Fajardo in the journey is Camilo Bacalso Dacua, Christian Silva Netto, John Jedrick Syren, Wesley Syren, Joel Yuga, Jojo Yu, Kenneth Jude Timtim Villagonzalo, and Aristotle Dionisio.

ALSO READ

Run in the company of wild animals in Go Race Cebu: The Great Safari Experience on July 30

Cebu boxers bag 6 golds to rule Palarong Pambansa boxing

Palarong Pambansa VisMin Cup hopes to mine future boxing superstars

Filipinas battle Thailand in quest for historic trophy—and vengeance

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy