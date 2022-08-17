Cebu to Kuala Lumpur flights to resume this Sept.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More flights connecting Cebu to overseas destinations will resume this September.

Officials from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) confirmed that direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Cebu will resume this September 21.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in a press release, said the relaunch of Cebu to Kuala Lumpur flights is in line with AirAsia Philippines reactivation of its Cebu hub.

As a result, the airline will be resuming its Kuala Lumpur-Cebu-Kuala Lumpur flights, three times a week, this September 21, GMCAC added.

AirAsia Philippines is also expected to resume its direct flights connecting Cebu to Korea this August 16.

“Every resumption of airline operation, every reinstatement of routes, and every passenger arriving in Cebu is a celebration,” said Lissa Aines Librodo, GMCAC Head of Airline Marketing and Tourism Development.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest gateway, is on track to regaining the pre-pandemic levels of its flight and passenger traffic.

The airport is currently serving 23 domestic destinations with 502 flights weekly, and 11 international destinations with 60 weekly flights.

In the past few months, other carriers, both local and international, have also relaunched direct flights to other overseas destinations such as Japan and Korea.

