CCTO issues over 8,000 traffic citation tickets from Aug. 1 -15

By: Doris C. Bongcac August 17,2022 - 08:47 AM
Photo of CCTO enforcers for story:CCTO issues over 8,000 citation tickets for first half of August

| CCTO photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued at least 8,694 Traffic Citation Tickets (CTCs) during the first two weeks of August.

In a social media post, CCTO said their enforcers also impounded a total of 366 vehicles.  These consisted of 284 motorcycles, 61 e-bikes, 15 private vehicles, four trisikads, a bus and a tricycle.

| CCTO photo

In addition, CCTO also clamped 570 vehicles for unauthorized parking.  Of the number, a total of 166 were clamped during daytime operations while 404 vehicles were clamped during their nighttime operations.

The operations made were part of CCTO’s efforts to bring order to city streets.

TAGS: CCTO, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Citation tickets, first half of August, traffic violations

