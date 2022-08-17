Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan congratulates ALS graduates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Some 881 students of Alternative Learning System (ALS) from Lapu-Lapu City graduated from the program on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022.

The activity was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, which was personally attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

In his speech, Chan congratulated the graduates for sacrificing to complete the program amidst the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Sila kadtong mga wala na makatiwas sa ilang regular nga pagtungha sa elementarya o high school kung diin kadaghanan kanila napugos sa pag-undang tungod sa ilang pinansiyal nga problema apan nahatagan og dakong kahigayonan nga mapadayon ang ilang edukasyon pinaagi niining ALS,” Chan said.

Chan encouraged the graduates to pursue their college education so that they can reach their goals and aspirations.

“Sa uban, mamahimo nga dali nilang nakab-ot ang kalampusan pero kining atong mga graduates sa ALS, dili pa ulahi ang tanan kay ang kalampusan anaa ra kanunay. Ang gikinahanglan lang kay ang igong pasensiya ug igong kusog nga sagubangon ang mga hagit sa kinabuhi kay sa ulahi, aduna ray maayung kaugmaon ang nagpaabot kanila,” he added.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to the parents and teachers who made sacrifices for the success of these graduates.

“Ang ilang kalampusan kay kalampusan usab sa atong pinalanggang mga maestra nga wala mihunong sa pagtukaw ug pagsakripisyo aron sa paghulma sa ilang maayung kaugmaon ug pagkarga kanila sa saktong kaalam aron andam na sila nga atubangon ang tinuod nga kinabuhi,” he said.

Chan said education will remain a top priority of his administration.

ALS, according to the Department of Education, is a parallel learning system in the country that provides a practical option to the existing formal instruction. When one does not have or cannot access formal education in schools, ALS is an alternate or substitute. ALS includes both the non-formal and informal sources of knowledge and skills.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Photographer shares proud moment capturing a different set of ALS graduates