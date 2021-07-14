Photographer shares proud moment capturing a different set of ALS graduates

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A photographer’s unique set of graduates is now winning hearts online.

Joshua Cabahug, freelance photographer from Sagay City, Negros Occidental shared photos of his first elderly batch of graduates under the city’s Alternative Learning System.

He shared the graduates’ photos on his Facebook page Awts GeGe Photography on July 12, which garnered so much attention online.

Cabahug took CDN Digital back to July 6, the day he met his unusual set of ALS graduates.

“First [time] nang nagpabook sila at sinabing ALS yung subjects ko, I was very excited coz this is my first time na magpicture ng mga ALS students.

At the same time very overwhelmed din.

Sa araw na ng shoot di ko inakala na mga nakakabilib na nanay at tatay na pala ang aking subject,” said Cabahug.

All throughout the shoot, he was very happy just by looking at these graduates who were also very excited to have their graduation photos taken.

“Makikita ko pong excited din sila na masout ang hinahangad na toga, nakita ko sa kanilang mga mata ang kasabikan masout ito,” he added.

CDN Digital posted the same photos Wednesday morning and to no surprise, a lot of netizens extended their well-wishes to the graduates.

Congratulation indeed to the new ALS graduates of Sagay City! /rcg