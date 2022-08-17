3 Luzon quake-hit LGUs receive P9 million financial aid from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor and League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) national president Michael Rama handed over a total of P9 million in financial aid to three of the quake-affected local government units (LGUs) in Luzon.

The City’s Information Office, in a statement, said Rama handed over three checks, amounting to P3 million each, to the cities of Baguio, Candon, and Tabuk on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, during the first day of the three-day convention of the LCP in a hotel in Cebu City.

This is the first batch of LGUs to receive assistance from the City. The City promised to provide financial aid amounting to P50 million for Luzon LGUs badly hit by the earthquake.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong (Baguio City), Vice Mayor Kristelle Singson (Candon City), and Tabuk City Population Program Officer Doris Pocaris received the checks on behalf of their respective constituencies.

“When heritage is destroyed, the soul of the city is also affected. That is why we (Cebu City) stood to be generous with those affected,” Rama was quoted in the statement.

The City Council approved the P50 million financial assistance to be sourced from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Quick Response Fund through a special session it held last August 12.

Here is the breakdown of recipients of the P50 million financial aid: