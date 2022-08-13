City Council OKs P50M financial aid for quake-hit Abra province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the 16th Cebu City Council approved during a special session on Friday, August 12, 2022, the P50 million financial aid that Mayor Michael Rama promised to Abra province, which was hit by a strong earthquake last July 27.

This was even after members of the minority council, particularly, Minority Floor-leader Nestor Archival Sr. and Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos expressed opposition on the amount set for the financial aid.

Online session

The city councilors convened for an online session presided by Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Friday, August 12, in response to a request by Rama.

The council also invited Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) Chairman and former City Councilor Gerry Carillo to apprise the council of the situation in the earthquake-stricken areas in Luzon.

Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, who heads the council’s Committee on Budget and Finance, said that fund would be sourced from the City’s Quick Response Funds (QRF), as stated in the Certificate of the Availability of Fund (CAF).

Wenceslao also said that it would not be the first time that the city had done this, as the city government also extended financial assistance to Typhoon Yolanda-affected areas in Leyte and northern Cebu in 2013.

Guardo saiud that the 15th City Council extended financial assistance during the earthquake that hit the City of Ormoc and to the Province of Davao.

P105M QRF budget

Carillo told the council that the remaining balance of the current budget for the QRF was around P105 million, which meant that should the city give P50 million as assistance, the city would have a remaining available budget of P55 million until December 2022.

However, given Cebu City’s own demands amid recent flooding and calamities, Archival proposed to reduce the amount of the assistance.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up