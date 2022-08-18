Pagasa: Isolated rain showers, cloudy skies on Thursday
MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon and a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 210 kilometers northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan will bring rain to parts of Luzon on Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa said that the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwest monsoon.
“Sa ngayon, within the next three days ay wala naman tayong inaasahan na bagyo dahil nga itong ating LPA ay maliit ang tsansa na maging bagyo,” said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario in the bureau’s public weather forecast.
(We are not expecting a tropical depression in the next three days because the LPA has a low chance of becoming one).
The state weather bureau added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rain showers due to either the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.
Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected areas.
It did not issue a gale warning over any part of the country.
Forecast temperature range on Thursday in key cities / areas are as follows:
- Metro Manila — 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Baguio — 17 to 21 degrees Celsius
- Laoag — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay — 22 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan de Oro — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.