Pagasa: Isolated rain showers, cloudy skies on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon and a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 210 kilometers northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan will bring rain to parts of Luzon on Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said that the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwest monsoon.

“Sa ngayon, within the next three days ay wala naman tayong inaasahan na bagyo dahil nga itong ating LPA ay maliit ang tsansa na maging bagyo,” said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario in the bureau’s public weather forecast.

(We are not expecting a tropical depression in the next three days because the LPA has a low chance of becoming one).

The state weather bureau added that Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rain showers due to either the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected areas.

It did not issue a gale warning over any part of the country.

Forecast temperature range on Thursday in key cities / areas are as follows:

Metro Manila — 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 17 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius