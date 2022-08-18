Indigent students to get one-time cash aid from DSWD

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Thursday that it would distribute one-time cash assistance to indigent Filipino students.

According to DSWD, students can use the financial aid to cover the cost of tuition or school supplies.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said the assistance will be P1,000 for elementary students, P2,000 for junior high school students, P3,000 for senior high school students, and P4,000 for college students or those taking vocational courses.

Up to three students per family can get the cash assistance, Tulfo said.

“Sino ba ang pwede? Lahat ng bata na anak ng mahihirap. Hindi lamang po solo parent. Solo parent, magulang ay PWD (persons with disability), magulang ay may mga sakit, mga ulila na mga bata, mga batang anak ng tricycle driver, labandera, katulong, magtataho, jeepney driver, pwede po kayong pumunta,” Tulfo said in a press briefing.

(All poor students can get cash aid, not just the children of solo parents. For example, solo parents, children of PWD parents, those with ill parents, orphans, children of tricycle drivers, children of househelps, jeepney drivers.)

Tulfo said the recipients of the assistance or their guardians might line up at DSWD field, provincial, and regional offices starting Saturday, August 20. However, he added that the distribution will happen only every Saturday until September 24.

Scheduling an appointment online is also another option, said Tulfo.

“Para doon sa mga bata, pwede na mga nanay na lang ho… Magdala lang ng enrollment certificate ng mga bata o school ID,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo said the program would receive P500 million.

“Inatasan ko na po ang aming central office, ang mga regional offices namin, provincial offices, satellite offices na magbukas sa araw ng Sabado at every Saturday until September 24 para i-cater ‘yung pangangailangan ng estudyante,” Tulfo said.

