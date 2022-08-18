Bukidnon Cowboys edge Asturias Corn Ranchers in low scoring PSL U21 game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bukidnon Cowboys survived a low-scoring game against the Asturias Corn Ranchers, 48-43, in last Wednesday’s Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg action at the Compostela sports complex in north Cebu.

The game between Bukidnon and Asturias might be the league’s lowest scoring game as both teams only scored almost a dozen in the first period. In the second period, both teams scored a combined 11 points, with Bukidnon scoring six, while Asturias with five.

Despite their subpar outing, Bukidnon prevailed and improved its record to six wins with one loss to remain at the No. 3 spot in the standings.

Asturias is at the No. 8 spot with two wins and seven losses.

Ivo Salarda led Bukidnon with 12 markers to go with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, while Earl Laniton chipped in 10 points and 2 rebounds.

Asturias’ Den Rick Orgong had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. His teammate, AJ Sacayan scored 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The Corn Ranchers initially led in the opening minutes of the game, but the Cowboys managed to retake the lead and seal the first half, 12-10.

The Cowboys then wrapped up the first half with a five-point cushion, 18-13.

They went on enjoying a comfortable lead in the second half, especially in the final period where they logged their biggest lead of 11 points, 38-27, at 7:06 mark after Salarda nailed his two free throws.

The Corn Ranchers tried to fight back, cutting the lead to just three, 41-44, but Salarda quickly shut their momentum with back-to-back jumpers en route to victory.

Meanwhile, the game between the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City and the OCCCI Ormoc Sheermasters was moved to another date due to the heavy downpour yesterday.

In addition, the games today until August 20 were rescheduled due to safety concerns at the game venue.

