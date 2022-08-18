Cebu City Schools ready for limited face-to-face classes on Monday, but not for immediate full face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City has a pending request to its regional office to allow schools in the City to implement a blended learning modality beyond August 31, 2022.

Bernadette Susvilla, the assistant division superintendent at DepEd Cebu City, said that though schools in Cebu City are already prepared for the implementation of the limited face-to-face classes on Monday, August 22, 2022, having a full face-to-face setup would still be hard for them as repair works for some schools damaged by Typhoon Odette are still ongoing.

“Ready in terms of limited face to face, pero kung hundred percent, dili pa ta hundred percent kay duna pa tay 746 classrooms nga repaironon,” she said.

“Dili g’yod nato makuha even until December mao ng ni request mi sa among RD (regional director), nga sa Cebu City nga we’ll adopt blended learning modality even beyond August 31. So, dili ta ka hundred percent onsite sa mga bata,” she added.

Susvilla, however, said that the 746 classrooms are the priority classrooms for the Brigada Eskwela projects. Some schools have already secured private sponsors for repairs aside from the assistance of the City government.

In the meantime, schools in Cebu City will still implement shifting in scheduled time and days for face-to-face classes

“Sa usa ka adlaw naay double shift. Naa say MWF (face-to-face schedule) and TTh. The rest of the hours kay modular (format),” she said.

Moreover, she said that as of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, enrolment in public schools in the City has already reached 100 percent, or a total of 188,191 enrollees. She said they also expect this to increase with the enrolment of transferee students from private schools.

She, however, said they have yet to secure final records on the enrolment at private schools as about 72 private schools have yet to update the number of their enrollees to DepEd’s enrolment reporting system.

“Dunay ubang private schools nga nag sugod na sa first week of August, unya ang public is August 22. Naa sad mga private schools nga sa August 31 pa magsugod ang klase,” she said.

“Ang atong finding, excited ang mga bata nga mo go back sa face-to-face, then oriented na sad ang parents as to how we will modify the class organization and the schedule of classes,” she added. /rcg

