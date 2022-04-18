More Mandaue schools implement face-to-face classes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- More schools in Mandaue City have implemented limited face-to-face classes.

Edgar Espina, one of the spokespersons of the Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd-Mandaue), said currently, 36 public schools have already implemented in-person classes in the city.

It can be recalled, that on March 28, only 16 public schools were first to implement the limited face-to-face classes where students were divided into two batches.

Aside from this, three private schools have also already implemented face-to-face classes, said Espina.

Mandaue City has 45 public schools and around 50 private schools.

Espina said the assessment of DepEd and the City Health Office of the remaining schools is ongoing. He said most of the remaining schools are secondary schools.

Earlier, Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Mandaue superintendent, said some of the key points in the Schools Safety Assessment Tool that should be complied with by schools include the parents’ consent and isolation unit, among others.

The school year is set to end on June 24, 2022.

/bmjo

