P100,000 worth of shabu seized from 2 suspects in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two former detainees may face another jail time after they were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Police from Lapu-Lapu City confirmed that they arrested two men in a drug bust at 5:20 p.m. in Sangi, Brgy. Pajo on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Jovel Estardo Hera, 24; and Mc Quian Igot Rollon, 38. Both are residents of Purok Balanghoy, Brgy Gun-ob, also in Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities also seized eight transparent, plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, weighing a total of 15 grams.

Their total street value was pegged at P102,000.

Also recovered as evidence were one pouch and a 500 peso bill as buy-bust money.

Hera, according to police reports, was previously arrested for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165). He was released after availing of Plea Bargaining.

Rollon, on the other hand, got arrested after he was caught playing tong-its, an illegal numbers game. He managed to post bail.

The drug bust on Thursday was carried out by anti-narcotic enforcers from Lapu-Lapu City and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

RELATED STORIES

Close to P18M in illegal drugs seized in Toledo, Mandaue

2 Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcers admit using illegal drugs

6 Lapu-Lapu City traffic enforcers test positive for illegal drugs

Intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Lapu-Lapu yields P247.2M of shabu in less than two months

Mayor Chan awards 11 Lapu cops for successful drug bust

Caw-oy receives P50,000 for being a drug-cleared brgy in Lapu-Lapu

Revalidation of drug-cleared Lapu-Lapu barangays continues

Lapu-Lapu’s Clean and Green employees pass surprise drug test

CLOSAP: 13 former drug dependents receive P5,000 cash grant

/dbs