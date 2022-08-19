Suspect in rape-slay of teenaged biker arrested in Camarines Sur

MANILA, Philippines – The suspect behind the rape and murder of a 15-year-old biker in Bulacan has been arrested, the police said Friday, August 19, 2022.

The Bulacan Police Provincial Office confirmed that Gaspar Maneja Jr., alias Jose Francisco Santos, was captured in Pamplona, Camarines Sur on Thursday afternoon, August 18.

Police said Maneja has three outstanding warrants of arrest for rape and violations of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Additional criminal complaints for rape with homicide, and for using fictitious name and concealing true name have been lodged against the suspect before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Malolos, Bulacan.

To recall, the body of 15-year-old Princess Dumantay – marked with bruises, cigarette burns and strangulation marks – was found by authorities on a grassy area in Bustos, Bulacan last Friday, August 12.

A forensic autopsy report likewise indicated that the victim was raped.

An investigation on the case of Dumantay, along with three other women who have recently been reported missing, has since been sought by the Gabriela party-list group in the House of Representatives.

