FDA forms task force to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formed a task force that aims to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to Filipinos.

In a recent statement, FDA said it dubbed the task force “Taskforce Edward,” named after a British physician, Dr. Edward Jenner, who is known for his contributions to immunization.

“Taskforce Edward aims to make safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to the Filipino people. This initiative will help the current administration to shift its focus from COVID-19 crisis management to a more robust recovery of the national economy,” said FDA Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate.

“To this effect, the FDA will create a specialized unit of experts in the field to further the purpose and objectives of Taskforce Edward,” he added.

Zacate said the program will also promote the streamlining of the approval and evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccines “without compromising the efficacy, quality, and safety of the vaccines. ”

Under the COVID-19 state of calamity, emergency use authorizations (EUA) have been issued for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines subject to certain conditions. However, Zacate explained that with Taskforce Edward, vaccines that will be approved and issued with Certificates of Product Registration (CPR) will now become more readily accessible in FDA-licensed drug establishments.

To date, however, only one COVID-19 vaccine EUA holder has submitted an application for the issuance of CPR prompting Zacate to encourage the pharmaceutical industry to apply and complete the requirements necessary for the issuance of CPR.

RELATED STORIES

DOH to new FDA chief: Ensure accessibility of COVID-19 jabs

Lift state of calamity, risk losing EUA validity—DOH

je