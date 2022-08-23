Active police officer nabbed for illegal drugs in Badian, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An active police officer assigned to the Cebu Police Provincial Office was arrested for possession and selling of illegal drugs in Barangay Poblacion, Badian town on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022.

Police identified the arrested cop as Patrolman Apollo Concepcion, 41, a resident of Barangay Legaspi in Alegria town and is assigned to the CPPO’s Operations Unit.

Police arrested him during a buy-bust operation conducted in the said barangay, wherein they confiscated 20 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P136,000. Aside from that, police also confiscated one hand grenade from the suspect.

Concepcion’s live-in-partner, a certain Charisse Ylaya, 34, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Badian, was also arrested together with a 21-year-old Raphael Legarde, the alleged “boy” of the two. Ylaya was previously jailed for the same offense in 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Dennis Sun, police investigator, said that the buy-bust operation was made just a few meters away from Badian Police Station. He said that Concepcion tried to escape but he was successfully arrested by responding policemen.

The said operation was conducted in joint efforts of Badian Police Station ad the CPPO’s Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit.

Sun said that it took them four months of case build-up before they transacted with the suspect. Concepcion’s name surfaced as the supplier of the previously arrested individuals on illegal drugs in the town.

Dismissal

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they are already processing the relief of Concepcion from his post following his engagement in selling illegal drugs.

Since this is considered a grave offense, Sucalit said that there is a possibility that Concepcion will be dismissed from service.

Sucalit said that the arrest just shows that the CPPO is firm on its stand to detect unscrupulous police personnel who are engaged in illegal activities, especially illegal drugs. He said that Concepcion has been in the service for around 12 years already.

“Sad to say nakuha nato police nga namaligya gyud og illegal drugs… This is a statement sa tanang kapulisan sa CPPO nga dili sila dapat mag involve sa illegal activities kay definitely mo operately gyud mi. Mao nay standing order sa among OIC,” Sucalit said.

“Among gihangyo tanang kapulisan sa Cebu province to tow the line kay kung dili, mao gyud na ang mahitabo nila. Sayang ang panerbisyo ba. Lisod kaayo pagsulod pero dali kaayo paggawas sa serbisyo,” he added.

As per his knowledge, Sucalit said that they gathered information about Concepcion’s involvement in illegal drugs this year.

Sucalit added that Concepcion had a huge involvement in the illegal drug activities in Badian and with his arrest, police said that this could result in a dent in the drug distribution in the area.

