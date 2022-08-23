Cebu City police on full alert status for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office is on full alert status for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that more or less 3,000 security personnel are being readied for deployment this coming Sunday.

This includes personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coastguard, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, and other concerned agencies.

A total of 50 LGUs will participate in this year’s “festival of festivals” with two guests from Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City. The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, part of the annual activities for the founding anniversary of the Cebu Province, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafter said that they anticipate a crowd influx during this event. They also expect petty crimes to happen as some would take advantage of the situation.

With this, Rafter appeals to those who will be participating and attending the event to be responsible for their safety. She added that they anticipate a P12,000 crowd on that day.

“Sa tanang maglantaw ini, let us be careful with ourselves. Individual responsibility kay sa kadaghan sa tawo nga muapil niana, and there are only 3,000 of us scattered on different routes. We are asking you to be careful with yourselves and your properties,” Rafter said.

