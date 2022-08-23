Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022: ‘Rain or shine, the show must go on’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Rain or shine, the show must go on.”

This is what Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez said as contingency plans for the 2022 “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” slated this Sunday, August 28, 2022, are in place in case it rains on that day.

Ybañez said they are closely coordinating with the Cebu City government for the safety and order of the event.

“We all know that if it is festival, it will be rain or shine. It has always been the practice…Hoping with prayer, nga kusog-kusog man tag backer with Sto, Niño and Birhen sa Regla and Guadalupe,” she said.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, for the Cebu City government’s side, said he already met with the Quick Response Teams of Cebu City and Cebu Province.

“Just early this morning, I had a coordination meeting with province QRT and then the City. We are not only talking about the protocols sa different nga areas nga asa sila nabilin karon but also the security and safety,” he said.

“Usa na sa among gitan-aw ang uwan. Og muabot man gani na ang uwan, ato g’yod nang dawaton, and the show must go on,” he added.

The uptown and downtown Cebu City has recently experienced flooding after incessant rains over the past few weeks. Among the flooded areas is the Osmeña Boulevard, which is the route for the street dance segment of the festival.

Severe Tropical Storm Florita has made landfall in the vicinity of Maconacon in Isabela at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Meanwhile, Ybañez added that contingents coming from at least seven countryside local government units (LGUs) are expected to arrive in Cebu City this Tuesday afternoon, August 23.

A total of 50 LGUs will participate in this year’s “festival of festivals” with two guests from the Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City. The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, part of the annual activities for the founding anniversary of the Province, returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ybañez also said that a total of 29 schools in Cebu City will be used to accommodate delegates for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

She added that 24-hour rehearsals at the Cebu City Sports Center in Cebu City are also ongoing.

Ybañez also confirmed that there will be some “very important personalities” who will be attending the event, but she has not divulged yet the names of these personalities.

She also said that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is still finalizing the amount of the prizes for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo winners.

