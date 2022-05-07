Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are now engaged

CEBU, Philippines—Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is now engaged to her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

The beauty queen announced on her Instagram page on Friday, May 6, 2022 through her Instagram reels.

“We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys…💍,” she wrote as caption.

Jeremy made the proposal in the middle of the beautiful beach in Amanpulo in Palawan. What even made the proposal romantic was that he’s done it while they were watching the magnificent crimson ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach (@piawurtzbach)

Pia can be seen flexing her diamond ring with a bouquet of flowers from Jeremy.

The couple have been together for two years now.

RELATED STORIES

Wurtzbach, BF Jeremy Jauncey hold fundraiser supporting local fishermen

Jeremy Jauncey and Pia Wurtzbach enjoy beautiful Palawan

Pia Wurtzbach brings to life ‘iconic looks’ of Filipina beauty queens

Wurtzbach and boyfriend Jeremy heat up chilly Switzerland

/dbs