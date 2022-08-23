Fishermen in Mandaue to receive P3K fuel subsidy

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Fishermen in Mandaue City will soon receive a P3,000 fuel subsidy from the city government.

This is after the ordinance authored by city councilor Andreo Icalina, the chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, was passed on final reading by the city council on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Icalina said that there are about 107 fishermen registered in the city’s agriculture office. He said these are those who own motorized pump boats.

The subsidy is to help fishermen cope with the continuous hike in oil prices.

The city councilor said the fuel subsidy is now ready for distribution however, he did not give the exact date yet.

Moreover, Icalina said fishermen with manual fishing boats (manginhasay) are also set to receive P3,000 financial assistance because he also has another proposed ordinance for them.

He said he does not have the exact number of the beneficiaries of the financial assistance but it is surely more than the number of the registered fisherfolks with motorized pump boats.

“Wala ta molimit sa naay motorized banca lang, dili nato malikayan nga saka man gyud ang presyo sa gasolina unya pila ra man sad ang kitaon ni’ng atoang mga kaigsuunan,” said Icalina. /rcg

