Barangay captain accused of molesting 15-year-old girl freed after posting bail

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A barangay captain in Mandaue City was charged with acts of lasciviousness after allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Police Captain Armil Coloscos, head of the Casuntingan Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the warrant of arrest against barangay captain Eduardo Gumera Sr. was issued and served last Thursday, August 18.

Coloscos said the village chief surrendered to their office on Thursday.

“Actually bisan kami nahibong mi kay (after lunch) August 18 nianhi siya kay mosurrender kuno siya kay nigawas na ang warrant, wala mi kahibaw kay amoang gicheck sa e-warrant wala pa, pagtan-aw namo sa korte mao to positive, gi served namo proper pag Thursday kay na upload naman sa e-warrant, naa ra siya dinhi wala siya miuli,” said Coloscos.

Coloscos said the barangay captain was released on Friday, August 19, after posting bail. He said they cannot file a rape charge because there was no sexual intercourse between the suspect and the victim.

Deceived

Based on the investigation of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office, the incident happened last April.

The suspect allegedly helped the minor attend a political rally.

Lawyer Niño Rodriguez, NBI-CEBDO senior agent, said the girl’s mother first refused her daughter’s request to attend the rally because she is still a minor and cannot vote yet. But she later gave her permission because she was persistent and was accompanied by people they know in the barangay.

Rodriguez said that based on the minor’s affidavit, before the rally, she was given money and was contacted by the barangay captain to buy a helmet. She was asked to meet him in Parkmall then was called and brought to Lapu-Lapu City.

“Pagkita niya sa motor ni Kap didto sa tindahan, ninaog ra pod siya, giingnan daw siya sakay lang pagduko lang, all along nagtuo ang bata nga padulong sila sa rally, natingala lang daw ang bata kay nisulod og garahian niya kwarto, as we have assessed wala siya kabalo unsa to nga lugara,” said Rodriguez.

When they were inside the room, she was forcibly undressed and molested.

Allegedly, the suspect offered her P3,000 and promised to fund her schooling and would give anything she wants on the condition that she tell anyone about the incident.

The victim first went to her older sister’s house because she was scared and terrified to tell her mother. Her older sister then helped her and told their mother about what happened.

Her mother then sought the help of the police and then went to the NBI.

Rodriguez said the incident is unlikely that it was impromptu because the suspect allegedly gave money to the minor to ride a taxi and contacted the girl to buy a motorcycle helmet.

“Dili gyud mi ka ingun totally nga planado pero there was deception kay all along nagtuo man bata nga dad-on siya sa rally,” he added.

Godfather

The mother of the 15-year-old girl said she did not expect that the barangay captain would do such a thing to her daughter because they are close and he is also the godfather of her other children.

She said she is determined to raise the issue to the court.

She added that her daughter who is now under the care of social workers has experienced trauma and even attempted to commit suicide.

“Sakit gyud kaayo nga sa kasuod niya, kumpare ba. Sakit kaayo kay diniyos ang imo’ng pagbuhi nila niya gibaboy lang sa kadiyot nga panahon, giingun ana lang,” said the mother whose name was withheld to protect the victim.

Services

Gumera for his part said he will be facing the complaint in court.

He also declined to give further details about the accusations against him but insisted that he will continue to serve his constituents and promised that the barangay services will not be hampered by the issue.

“Dili gyud na maputol ang akoang pagtabang sa katawhan basta naa koy ikatabang niya kaya sad nako ang pagtabang. Wala nay labot kay personal mana (issue) wala nay labot sa akoang pagpanerbisyo, wala gyud na nahamper atoang serbisyo,” said Gumera. /rcg

