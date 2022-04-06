Fuel subsidy for Mandaue trike drivers, operators may be given soon
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—All legitimate tricycle drivers and operators here may receive the P5,000 fuel subsidy within this month.
City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, said the ordinance about the matter has been passed on the final reading by the city council on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Lumapas said they are only awaiting the response from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on their request for exemption from the Comelec spending ban.
Comelec Resolution No. 10747 imposes a ban on spending public funds for 45 days ahead of the May 9 polls, starting March 25 to May 8.
The city sent the request for the exemption last month.
Nearly P13 million was allotted for financial assistance as fuel subsidy for all 2,545 legitimate tricycle drivers and operators in the city. Guidelines for subsidy includes having a valid franchise.
Lumapas is hoping that it will be approved by the Comelec within this month to help drivers and operators cope with the high fuel prices.
“Kay unstable kaayo ang presyo sa lana ron, makatabang gyud unta ni ang P5,000 fuel subsidy nila,” said Jumao-as.
