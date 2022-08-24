Inday G’s tops CFFL All-Women’s League 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Team Inday G’s ruled the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) All-Women’s League 2022 last weekend held at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) open field in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Inday G’s bested the 215 Refugees, 6-0, in their sudden death match to emerge as the champion of the tournament.

Four of Cebu’s finest women’s flag football teams competed in the tournament. The two other teams were the Lady Assassins and the Young Rogues.

Six Inday G’s players also received individual awards.

Jade Osik was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while teammate Jahzeel Ozoa was named the best offensive line. Zem Rodas was the tournament’s best wide receiver.

The rest of Team Inday G’s awardees were Mac Melicor (best quarterback), Virtue Nyeche (best defensive line), and Danielle Sayson (best linebacker).

Other awardees were Flair Bucao from 215 Refugees as the best running back, while her teammate Nickyla Tabasa was the best saftey. Young Rogue’s Badz Tecling was the best corner.

It was the first All-Women’s League organized by the CFFL since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic roughly three years ago.

