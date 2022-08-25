TikTok challenge ‘gone awry’: Davao vlogger in hot water for ‘ligo’ challenge stunt

MANILA, Philippines — A vlogger from Tagum City, Davao del Norte found herself in hot water after taking the “ligo challenge,” a popular trend on TikTok, to the next level — taking a bath while riding a motorcycle.

The “ligo” challenge is a new trend on Tiktok where people take a bath while supposed to be doing something else, like dancing or modeling.

Enforcers from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) invited for questioning a TikTok personality, whose name was withheld, after posting a video of herself doing the “ligo challenge” on social media.

“The influencer was informed of her violations and awaits administrative sanctions after the exhaustion of the legal process,” a Facebook from LTO Region XI Matalim stated.

According to the same Facebook post, LTO XI Regional Director Neil M. Canedo sent Regional Law Enforcement Section Head Thomas Edward Roales and a team to investigate.

During questioning, the vlogger was cooperative and expressed her apologies for her action.

While no charges against the personality have been specified yet, the HPG warned the public from doing similar challenges on vehicles, as it violates certain traffic laws.

“Maigting na ipinagbabawal sa publiko ang pag gawa ng ganitong klasing content/vlog. Ito ay maituturing na Reckless Driving sa ilalim ng RA No. 4136, Driving without Helmet sa RA No. 10054 at Distracted Driving sa RA No. 10913 na may karampatang parusa at multa, bukod pa sa maaaring pagkansela ng lisensya,” said the HPG in another Facebook post also on Tuesday.

(The public is now allowed to create these kinds of content/vlogs. It can be treated as Reckless Driving under RA No. 4136, Driving Without Helmet RA No. 10054 and Distracted Driving under RA No. 10913, that has equivalent punishments and penalties other than the license being canceled).

Attached to the HPG’s post is a photo of two women on a motorcycle without helmets doing the “Ligo” challenge.

