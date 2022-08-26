Gullas asks police to validate ‘kidnapping incidents’ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas requested the Talisay City police to look into and determine the veracity of alleged two kidnapping attempts in the city.

Gullas, in a social media post, said he received several messages from netizens concerning reports of alleged attempted kidnapping incidents barangays Biasong and Cansojong.

These incidents, he said, have been posted on social media and have made rounds on Facebook.

“Though we have yet to verify if these reports are true or not, I have ordered our police chief, Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, to conduct an investigation and determine their veracity,” he said.

Gullas stated that unverified reports of “rumored” kidnappings have affected the peace of mind of many Cebuanos, especially that limited face-to-face classes have already resumed.

He then urged his constituents to immediately report to the police if they encounter these incidents instead of posting them on social media.

“For faster communication with the police, you can directly send your concerns to our local police for immediate action. Our Talisay PNP has also asked me to convey to all of you not to post unverified reports and cause alarm,” he said.

He said Talisay residents can connect to the police through it hotline: 09154347162; 09998862938, and 032 272-8872.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mayor Gica: No abduction, kidnapping in Dumanjug

Cordova police: Please don’t spread unverified kidnapping stories

AKG-7, CCPO investigating use of ‘recycled’ photos of kidnapping on social media