DSWD postpones scheduled educational assistance payout in Mandaue City this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The scheduled payout for the educational assistance on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Mandaue City will not push through.

This is according to the letter sent by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) to the office of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes. A copy of which was posted at the official Facebook page of the mayor.

The DSWD-7 said in the letter that with the changes in transaction process for the educational support, which now requires online application, there will be no educational assistance payment on August 27, as originally planned in Mandaue City.

The agency said it will soon update the local government unit (LGU) of Mandaue City on the result of the online application and will set a meeting with them to plan for the distribution based on the LGU allocation set by the DSWD.

The DSWD recently announced that students or their parents will have to register or apply online for the educational assistance, as they will no longer accommodate walk-in transactions.

The DSWD-7, on Wednesday, August 25, launched a QR Code and a link which the public can scan and visit for their online application.

In case of lack of access to the internet or the student or his or her parents has no computer, the DSWD regional office said applicant may approach their local social welfare and development office or their city/municipality action teams to assist them in the online registration.

Moreover, the DSWD-7 said that those clients who were listed on August 20, but did not receive the assistance will have to register online to get an appointment.

The agency then thanked the Mandaue City LGU for assisting during the first day of the payout last August 20, wherein a total of 310 eligible elementary students, 185 high school students, and 87 college students from barangays Guizo, Mantuyong, Centro, Cambaro, Alang-alang, and Ibabao-Estancia received educational assistance from the agency.

/bmjo

