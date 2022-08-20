AKG-VFU: No reports of kidnapping in the region so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU) said there have been no reports of kidnapping in the Visayas even as this has become a concern lately due to the incidents being shared online.

But the agency said this is not a reason for the public to be complacent.

“Atoang myembro sa pamilya, atoang pahinumduman nga i avoid nato ang isa ka lugar nga atoang balik-balikon og agi. Avoid routine most likely. Kay kung kahinumduman nato, mga panghitabo nga kidnapping, giatangan sya, very basic pero mao nay tinuod,” said Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes Jr., deputy officer of the AKG-VFU.

“Kung dunay mga threat sa atoang kinabuhi, mo adto tas authorites. We have to report to the police kay kung dili ta moreport, permi tang ma trauma kay mag sige tag hunahuna nga naay threat,” he added

Kidnapping has become an issue lately due to reports circulating online of alleged kidnapping incidents involving women in Luzon.

READ: Suspect in rape-slay of teenaged biker arrested in Camarines Sur

“Mabasa nato sa social media nga daghan kayg reported nga missing persons nga allegedly gi kidnap or abduct in Luzon. We are alarmed about this kay di ta makahulat nga mahitabo ni diri sa atoa,” Ravanes said.

Ravanes said that they have not received reports of kidnapping in the region as of this posting aside from when they successfully rescued a Chinese businessman in an armed encounter with Chinese kidnappers in Lapu-Lapu City last May.

READ: 4 alleged Chinese kidnappers die in armed encounter with police in Lapu-Lapu City

Four Chinese were killed while two were arrested and are now committed at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Male Dormitory in Barangay Maribago.

Three others are still at large but their cases were already filed before the court. In total, five suspects were already charged from the two kidnapping for ransom incidents that happened in Lapu-Lapu City in the months of April and May.

Even if kidnapping hasn’t been rampant in the region, Ravanes said the AKG-VFU is not taking this issue lightly, especially as face-to-face classes is set to begin on Monday, August 22.

Ravanes said that they continue to monitor the movement in various schools here.

“Padayun atoang pag monitor sa mga movement sa tawo diris ato AOR (area of responsibility) regarding kidnapping incidents or groups,”

Ravanes also reminded the public that security in the community is a shared responsibility and not only the responsibility of the police.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Talisay City police identify ‘Akyat Bahay’ suspect