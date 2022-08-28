PBA: San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo wins ninth BPC award

MANILA, Philippines — June Mar Fajardo claimed a record-extending ninth Best Player of the Conference on Sunday prior to Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals held inside Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The San Miguel Beermen star beat out teammate CJ Perez and Finals opponent Mikey Williams of the TNT Tropang Giga for the coveted award—his seventh in the All-Filipino tournament.

Fajardo was hands down winner with 1,119 points courtesy of player statistics (501) and votes from members of the media (537) and players (81).

The PBA Commissioner’s Office is no longer taking part in the proceedings, with its previously allotted five percent added to the player stats.

Forty-five percent of the statistics will now be used to determine individual winners beginning this season while the media votes maintain a 30-percent vote while the player votes still account for 25 percent of the tabulation.

Perez finished second with 776 points (474 stats, 257 media, 45 players) while Williams placed third at 610 (419, 110, 81).

RELATED STORIES

PBA Finals: BPC frontrunner June Mar Fajardo keeps focus on Game 4

PBA: Three years removed from last crown, June Mar Fajardo savors fresh shot at PH Cup glory