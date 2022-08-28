PBA: San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo wins ninth BPC award

By: Jonas Terrado - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | August 28,2022 - 10:09 PM
June Mar Fajardo lifts his ninth Best Player of the Conference award with his San Miguel Beer teammates before Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at Araneta Coliseum. PBA IMAGES

June Mar Fajardo lifts his ninth Best Player of the Conference award with his San Miguel Beer teammates before Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at Araneta Coliseum. PBA IMAGES

MANILA, Philippines — June Mar Fajardo claimed a record-extending ninth Best Player of the Conference on Sunday prior to Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals held inside Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The San Miguel Beermen star beat out teammate CJ Perez and Finals opponent Mikey Williams of the TNT Tropang Giga for the coveted award—his seventh in the All-Filipino tournament.

Fajardo was hands down winner with 1,119 points courtesy of player statistics (501) and votes from members of the media (537) and players (81).

The PBA Commissioner’s Office is no longer taking part in the proceedings, with its previously allotted five percent added to the player stats.

Forty-five percent of the statistics will now be used to determine individual winners beginning this season while the media votes maintain a 30-percent vote while the player votes still account for 25 percent of the tabulation.

Perez finished second with 776 points (474 stats, 257 media, 45 players) while Williams placed third at 610 (419, 110, 81).

RELATED STORIES

PBA Finals: BPC frontrunner June Mar Fajardo keeps focus on Game 4

PBA: Three years removed from last crown, June Mar Fajardo savors fresh shot at PH Cup glory

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Best Player of the Conference, BPC, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, June Mar Fajardo, PBA, PBA Philippine Cup Finals, San Miguel Beermen, TNT Tropang Giga

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.