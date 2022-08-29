Cordova police inspects coastal waters for implementation of Gwen’s EO 25

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Cordova Police Station conducted monitoring in the coastal waters in the town to ensure the strict implementation of Executive Order no. 25 issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The inspection was led by Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station.

Garcia earlier issued the EO 25, prohibiting the operation and use of illegal structures, such as floating and fixed cottages, within the coastal waters of the Municipality of Cordova.

The governor also orders fixed and floating cottages operators to immediately cease and desist from their operation.

Garcia issued the order after the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) observed high level of fecal coliform in the town’s coastal waters.

Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, however, assured floating and fixed cottages operators that the order is only temporary.

Their operation was only stopped to give way for the rehabilitation of the town’s coastal waters.

“Gawas sa suporta sa Cebu Provincial Government, atong isalig sa mga right agencies ang kaugmaon sa atong turismo ug economy. Naa sa atong likod ang DENR, DOT, Philippine Navy, ug PNP para pagsiguro nga tanang desisyon nato nagasubay sa saktong prinsipyo sa pang gobyerno,” Suan said.

