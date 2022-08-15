Cordova seawater has high level of coliform – EMB-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) has observed a high level of coliform in the seawater of Cordova town.

This was announced by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan during the flagraising ceremony at the Cordova town hall on Monday morning, August 15, 2022.

According to Suan, based on the result of the water test conducted by EMB-7, the coliform level of the town’s seawater has reached 1,300 most probable number (MPN) per 100 milliliters (ml).

The acceptable coliform level in seawater is 100 MPN per 100 ml.

“Ang result sa EMB nga inspection, wala kapasar na ang atong dagat ug dili na siya pwedeng kaligoan,” Suan said.

(The result of the EMB inspection. Our seawater did not pass the standard and it is not safe for bathing or swimming.)

Earlier, EMB-7 collected seawater samples in different locations, especially in areas where fixed and floating cottages were constructed.

They first collected some samples on July 20, 2022, while another round of samples collected was conducted on August 10, 2022.

Due to this, Suan met with different fixed and floating cottage operators in the town after the flag-raising activity, together with other town officials and concerned offices.

Suan said that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia would also visit the town to meet with cottage operators.

They will also be joined by representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Department of Health (DOH), among others.

“Aron makig-istorya nato kung unsay angayan natong buhaton sa atong pinalangga nga dagat nga maoy naghatag nato ug turismo ug nakahatag og panud-an tungod sa kadaghan sa isda sa atong kadagatan,” he added.

(She will talk to us what we should do to our beloved seas that gives us tourism and food because of the abundant supply of fish in our seas.)

/dbs

