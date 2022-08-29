Capitol: No more floating cottages in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no more floating and fixed cottages in the shores and other easement zones in Cordova town, the Capitol reminded.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued another Executive Order (EO), formally implementing the ban of floating and fixed cottages in Cordova’s shores and coasts.

Garcia signed EO No. 25 last August 28. It also marked the end of the 10-day ultimatum she gave to operators of floating cottages.

“(All persons are hereby ordered) to immediately cease and desist from operating and/or using the said illegal structures – floating and fixed cottages – within the coastal waters of the Municipality of Cordova,” portions of the two-page EO stated.

“The further construction and/or operation of these illegal

structures is harmful to the environment and public health, and a patent violation of existing laws, rules and regulations,” it added.

At least 400 floating cottages illegally constructed in the shores and coasts of Cordova have been blamed as the culprit behind the pollution in the town’s seawaters.

Water tests from the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) showed that the presence of coliform in the areas, where the structures used to be, went beyond the safe levels for swimming.

In addition, the cottages have encroached on designated easement zones, and that they do not have the permits to operate.

The prohibition of floating cottages in Cordova was made to pave way for rehabilitation of the town’s seawaters.

/dbs