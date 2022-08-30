Interesting facts about the ‘butanding’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire world on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, celebrates International Whale Shark Day as part of a collective effort in promoting the welfare and conservation of the gentle giants.

Here in Cebu, residents and visitors are no stranger to whale sharks, locally known as butanding.

The species have attracted tourists to Oslob, a 4th-class municipality on the southeastern tip of the island, where whale shark watching activities have flourished and at the same time, draw concerns from scientists and conservationists.

Recently, whale sharks were also spotted in other parts of Cebu, particularly in the waters of Mactan Island.

As we join the world in celebrating International Whale Shark Day, CDN Digital has compiled several interesting facts related to the iconic butanding.

1. Whale sharks can live up to more than 100 years.

A free-swimming whale shark, or a whale shark not in captivity or in the wild, has a life span between 80 to 130 years.

2. The term whale shark is a misnomer.

Whale sharks are scientifically classified as fishes, and are related to sharks. Whales, on the other hand, are mammals. A whale shark’s size, however, often matches those of whales, especially since it is considered the largest extant species of any fish.

3. Rewards for leads on anyone harming or killing butandings in PH

Incentives or rewards are given to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of an individual or a group of individuals harming or killing a whale shark in the Philippines. Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo issued Administrative Order No. 282 in 2010 to reinforce the country’s existing laws aimed at protecting butandings.

4. Whale sharks can filter thousands of liters of water in an hour.

As filter feeders, whale sharks can process more than 6,000 liters of water per hour through their gills, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Filter feeders can neither chew nor bite.

5. They can give birth to 300 pups

Unlike other larger sharks, whale sharks can give birth to hundreds of small babies or pups, up to 300. Unfortunately, only a fraction of whale shark pups can survive to adulthood.

