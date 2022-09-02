BOC-Port of Cebu exceeds August 2022 collection target by 18.45 percent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu has exceeded its August 2022 collection target by 18.45 percent.

The BOC-Port of Cebu, announced in a post on social media, Friday, September 2, 2022, that it has collected a total revenue of P3,517,153,422.88, exceeding its August 2022 collection target of P2,969,350,000 by 18.45 percent.

“Sustaining its positive collection performance since January, the Port’s collection for August is also P657.691 million or P18.70 percent more than its collection last year for the same month,” the Port said.

BOC-Port of Cebu added that to date, it has already generated a total of P28.085 billion in revenues and posts a running collection surplus of P3.180 billion for 2022.

Moreover, its year-on-year growth has also reportedly reached P6.682 billion or 31.22 percent.

District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza then credits the Port’s performance to the commitment of the Port’s personnel and the support of stakeholder’s to the Port’s programs.

