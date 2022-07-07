BOC-Port of Cebu posts new highest collection for 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu posted its new highest collection for the year 2022 so far in June.

The BOC Port of Cebu, in a social media post last Monday, July 4, 2022, said that with a total revenue collection of over P3.968 billion for June, the Bureau surpassed its P3.70 billion monthly revenue target by P269 million or 7.27 percent.

The Bureau also said that it is now the highest monthly collection ever posted in the port’s history.

“On a three-month streak, Port of Cebu has collected its three highest monthly revenues this April, May, and June. This month’s collection is higher than the previous month’s P3.60 Billion collection and posts a significant year-on-year increase of 31.76% compared to the Port’s collection of P3.012 Billion last June 2021,” reads a portion of the post.

District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza said the port’s consistent positive collection performance is due to the “untiring service of the men and women of the Port of Cebu.”

He then thanked its stakeholders and partner government agencies for their constant support to the port.

“The persistent vigilance against smuggling, enhancement of trade facilitation through regular stakeholder engagement, and maximizing non-traditional revenue sources have greatly contributed to the laudable collection efforts of the Port,” Mendoza said.

BOC Port of Cebu’s consistent collection performance has resulted in a total revenue collection of Php20.189 Billion, representing a Php3.05 Billion surplus over its cumulative target of Php17.140 Billion for the first half of 2022.