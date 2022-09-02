UP Alumni Association in Cebu condemns ambush of lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Alumni Association-Cebu Chapter has condemned the ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City late Thursday evening, September 1, 2022.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 2, the group also called on law enforcement authorities to solve the case and bring the lawyer’s shooters to justice.

READ: IBP-Cebu City dangles P50,000 reward for information on suspects in ambush of lawyer in Mandaue City

Quiñanola-Gonzales studied at the UP Cebu in high school and undergraduate college.

“An ambush has no place in Metropolitan Cebu at a time when the transition to the new normal is imperative to enable economic recovery. Crimes such as this set back the confidence of the very people who can drive that recovery onwards,” the group said in the statement.

“The victims could have been very well any one of us going home from work during a hard day’s night,” it added.

Based on the layer’s account at a professional network online, she is a senior corporate lawyer at a government-controlled corporation and was previously a reporter at one of the news outlet in Cebu. She also specializes in labor law, family law, and special proceedings.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was ambushed by still unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle late Thursday night, September 1, 2022, while traversing Hernan Cortes Street in Mandaue City. She was with her son in the vehicle.

Both were injured in the shooting.

