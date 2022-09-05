Suspension sought for City Hall workers caught tampering attendance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the suspension of several City Hall employees caught filing attendance for other workers.

During the flag raising ceremony on Monday, September 5, Rama announced he had signed an implementation order that sought to put a number of workers in suspension for tampering with Daily Time Records (DTRs).

“I just signed an implementation of suspension sa mga tawo nga nagpanso-panso sa laing tawo. Swerte mo ang recommendation suspension lang. Kung akoy pagbut-on, termination,” said Rama.

(I just signed an implementation of suspension of any individuals, who would punch in the attendance of other individuals. You are lucky that the recommendation is only suspension. If I will be the one to decide, I would push for termination.)

The mayor, however, did not disclose further details, including how many employees faced such penalties.

On the other hand, Rama reminded the rest of City Hall officials and workers during Monday’s flag raising ceremony that they would continue to run after scallawags within their ranks.

“Trust me. Do not take your mayor for granted. I will do it,” Rama added.

RELATED STORIES

Rama signs EO making use of face masks non obligatory in the City

Rama denounces ambush of lawyer and son in Mandaue City

DOH not aware of Cebu City’s ‘trial period’ for optional use of face masks

/dbs