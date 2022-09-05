Suspension sought for City Hall workers caught tampering attendance
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the suspension of several City Hall employees caught filing attendance for other workers.
During the flag raising ceremony on Monday, September 5, Rama announced he had signed an implementation order that sought to put a number of workers in suspension for tampering with Daily Time Records (DTRs).
“I just signed an implementation of suspension sa mga tawo nga nagpanso-panso sa laing tawo. Swerte mo ang recommendation suspension lang. Kung akoy pagbut-on, termination,” said Rama.
(I just signed an implementation of suspension of any individuals, who would punch in the attendance of other individuals. You are lucky that the recommendation is only suspension. If I will be the one to decide, I would push for termination.)
The mayor, however, did not disclose further details, including how many employees faced such penalties.
On the other hand, Rama reminded the rest of City Hall officials and workers during Monday’s flag raising ceremony that they would continue to run after scallawags within their ranks.
“Trust me. Do not take your mayor for granted. I will do it,” Rama added.
RELATED STORIES
Rama signs EO making use of face masks non obligatory in the City
Rama denounces ambush of lawyer and son in Mandaue City
DOH not aware of Cebu City’s ‘trial period’ for optional use of face masks
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.