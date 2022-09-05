BBC: Sharks, Dolphins, Pandas score wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sharks, Dolphins, and Pandas edged their respective opponents in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 games last Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The victories gave the Sharks, Dolphins, and Pandas identical 2-1 (win-loss) records.

The Sharks edged the Panthers, 76-66, with Kerby Navarro and Joe Corral leading the victory with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins trounced the Stallions, 68-51.

Anthony Caruzca tallied 16 points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

On the other hand, the Pandas beat the Vipers, 84-78, behind Fred Añabieza’s 29-point outing.

The losing teams also share identical 1-2 records.

