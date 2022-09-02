Rama denounces ambush of lawyer and son in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has condemned the ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her 19-year-old son while onboard a vehicle along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Thursday evening, September 1, 2022.

“Anything that involves killing of a lawyer always, and I am a lawyer too, utmost emotional level. Mandaue nahitabo, but we should know because that’s our sister (City). That’s a concern also of the City of Cebu. Mao na nga I find it highly (a) brazen act of inhumanity,” Rama said.

READ: Female lawyer, son ambushed in Mandaue

Quiñanola-Gonzales was with her son, Jeremy Keith, when motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire at their car while traversing the Panagdait-bound lane of Hernan Cortes Street on Thursday night.

She sustained gunshot wound on the left side of her head, while her son sustained a graze on his back.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Cebu City chapter already said that its security committee will “actively take part in the investigation that will be conducted by law enforcement authorities.”

The group also called for the swift delivery of justice against Quiñanola-Gonzales’ shooter. /rcg

READ MORE:

IBP-Cebu City dangles P50,000 reward for information on suspects in ambush of lawyer in Mandaue City

UP Alumni Association in Cebu condemns ambush of lawyer