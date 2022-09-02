Rama denounces ambush of lawyer and son in Mandaue City

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 02,2022 - 03:55 PM
Bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of the car driven by Atty. Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales, who was ambushed late Thursday night, September 1, 2022. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has condemned the ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her 19-year-old son while onboard a vehicle along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Thursday evening, September 1, 2022.

“Anything that involves killing of a lawyer always, and I am a lawyer too, utmost emotional level. Mandaue nahitabo, but we should know because that’s our sister (City). That’s a concern also of the City of Cebu. Mao na nga I find it highly (a) brazen act of inhumanity,” Rama said.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was with her son, Jeremy Keith, when motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire at their car while traversing the Panagdait-bound lane of Hernan Cortes Street on Thursday night.

She sustained gunshot wound on the left side of her head, while her son sustained a graze on his back.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Cebu City chapter already said that its security committee will “actively take part in the investigation that will be conducted by law enforcement authorities.”

The group also called for the swift delivery of justice against Quiñanola-Gonzales’ shooter. /rcg

